Dangerously cold temperatures remain today -- in the 20s for the holiday weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another bitter cold afternoon as temperatures barely climb above 0 degrees. Wind chills are still in the negative teens and will stay that way until tomorrow. There's also still lingering snow on the ground, so if you have to get out, just take caution.
More of the same overnight with single digit temperatures, gusty winds and wind chills in the negative teens.
The Wind Chill Warning has been replaced with a Wind Chill Advisory until tomorrow at noon since they'll remain below zero until tomorrow afternoon.
The holiday weekend looks warmer but Saturday will still be pretty frigid. Strong winds remain out of the west but at least temperatures will climb into the double digits and wind chills back into the positives.
Thankfully, Santa and Rudolph are from the North Pole and they're used to this cold. Christmas morning will feature temperatures around 5º. Christmas Day will have a lot of sunshine, temperatures remain below freezing.
A fast moving clipper brings more light snow on Monday.