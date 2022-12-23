 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Dangerously cold temperatures remain today -- in the 20s for the holiday weekend

24 hour temp

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another bitter cold afternoon as temperatures barely climb above 0 degrees. Wind chills are still in the negative teens and will stay that way until tomorrow. There's also still lingering snow on the ground, so if you have to get out, just take caution. 

hourly

More of the same overnight with single digit temperatures, gusty winds and wind chills in the negative teens. 

wind chill adv

The Wind Chill Warning has been replaced with a Wind Chill Advisory until tomorrow at noon since they'll remain below zero until tomorrow afternoon. 

WEEKEND

The holiday weekend looks warmer but Saturday will still be pretty frigid. Strong winds remain out of the west but at least temperatures will climb into the double digits and wind chills back into the positives. 

Thankfully, Santa and Rudolph are from the North Pole and they're used to this cold. Christmas morning will feature temperatures around 5º. Christmas Day will have a lot of sunshine, temperatures remain below freezing.

snow

A fast moving clipper brings more light snow on Monday.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

