Dangerous heat wave continues -- tracking a cooldown soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- The relentless heat is continuing as we track highs back in the 90s. Cloud cover is keeping the temperatures a bit lower this afternoon, but humidity is still there. Dew points are driving heat indices above 110 degrees.
We stay hot through the entire evening. If you do have any plans, continue to take caution with the amount of time to spend outdoors and stay hydrated. We stay very warm overnight, only falling into the mid 70s.
The Excessive Heat Warning that's been hanging around all week has been extended through Friday night until 10 PM. Due to this, many local events have either been cancelled or pushed back so double check anything before you head out.
The Du Quoin State Fair Parade has been cancelled and most Friday night high school football games have been delayed until 8:30 PM.
Once we make it to the weekend, cooler air finally ushers in. Saturday is still trending a bit warm and we could possibly see a Heat Advisory since heat indices stay above 100 degrees, but Sunday will feel much better.
A cold front moves in a much cooler air mass dropping our temperatures back into the mid 80s and dew points will be in a comfortable low 50s.