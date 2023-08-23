 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat wave continues -- tracking a cooldown soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- The relentless heat is continuing as we track highs back in the 90s. Cloud cover is keeping the temperatures a bit lower this afternoon, but humidity is still there. Dew points are driving heat indices above 110 degrees.  

We stay hot through the entire evening. If you do have any plans, continue to take caution with the amount of time to spend outdoors and stay hydrated. We stay very warm overnight, only falling into the mid 70s. 

The Excessive Heat Warning that's been hanging around all week has been extended through Friday night until 10 PM. Due to this, many local events have either been cancelled or pushed back so double check anything before you head out.

The Du Quoin State Fair Parade has been cancelled and most Friday night high school football games have been delayed until 8:30 PM. 

Once we make it to the weekend, cooler air finally ushers in. Saturday is still trending a bit warm and we could possibly see a Heat Advisory since heat indices stay above 100 degrees, but Sunday will feel much better. 

A cold front moves in a much cooler air mass dropping our temperatures back into the mid 80s and dew points will be in a comfortable low 50s. 

