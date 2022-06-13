Dangerous heat expected this week, hottest temperatures so far this year

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for nearly the entire viewing area, including southern Illinois, western Kentucky and part of southeast Missouri. This will remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Afternoon temperatures have sored into the 90s with heat indices over 110 degrees. Not much relief is expected through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 70s and low 80s.
High temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices between 105-110º.
Be sure to use caution when outdoors. Drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors, wear loose and light colored clothing and don't forget about your pets. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.
The hot and dry weather look to be the theme in the long range forecast.