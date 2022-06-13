 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Dangerous heat expected this week, hottest temperatures so far this year

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for nearly the entire viewing area, including southern Illinois, western Kentucky and part of southeast Missouri. This will remain in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures have sored into the 90s with heat indices over 110 degrees. Not much relief is expected through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 70s and low 80s.

High temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices between 105-110º.

Be sure to use caution when outdoors. Drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors, wear loose and light colored clothing and don't forget about your pets. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

The hot and dry weather look to be the theme in the long range forecast.

