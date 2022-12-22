Dangerous cold and lingering slick roads Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heaviest snow has moved out of the region. However, a few light flurries and blowing snow will stick around overnight. Slick roads will be likely through at least Friday morning. Take it slow if you need to get out and about.
The biggest concern for the remainder of the night and into Friday will be the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. Temperatures will dip below zero by Friday morning, accompanied by gusty west-northwest winds. Wind chills are expected to dip between 20 and 30 degrees BELOW zero. Be sure to check on your neighbors, bring your pets inside and take steps to prevent your pipes from freezing.
Clouds will stick around throughout the day Friday. If you can stay inside and stay warm, that's your best bet. Many areas won't make it out of the single digits for high temperatures and wind chills will stay below zero for the entire day.
If you were hoping for a white Christmas, there's some good news. Whatever snow fell this evening, won't be going anywhere any time soon. Temperatures won't climb back above freezing until next week.
Christmas Eve and Christmas will bring slightly warmer temperatures, with some sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper teens and low 20s. Stay warm and stay safe.