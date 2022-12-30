Damp Friday -- tracking drier conditions for any New Years plans

WSIL (Carterville) -- We woke up with our high temperatures for the day in the mid 50s, but now we've dipping to the upper 40s. Still tracking some showers across the region as a warm front continues to stall over us. The good news is no severe weather is expected from this.
The steady, soaking rain will last through the next few hours, switching from scattered to isolated overnight. We could see some minor flooding but it isn't a widespread concern. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 30s.
Tomorrow morning a few isolated showers may stick with us but should clear out by lunchtime which is great news for any of your NYE plans.
We're ringing in the New Year on a warm and dry note with Sunday expected to be seasonally warm! Mostly cloudy skies will be back but the rain will hold off until Monday.