...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The corridor of dense fog extends along the
Highway 13 corridor in southern Illinois from Carbondale to
Harrisburg and into northwest Kentucky through the Owensboro
area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

By Kenzie Dillow

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks. One is a state trooper who was assigned to protect him.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, she couldn't pursue charges under New York law.

Cuomo had no immediate comment. The Democrat has denied sexually harassing anyone or touching anyone inappropriately. A number of prosecutors around the state launched investigations after state Attorney General Letitia James chronicled accusations from 11 women against Cuomo. He resigned soon after.