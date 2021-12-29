DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The corridor of dense fog extends along the Highway 13 corridor in southern Illinois from Carbondale to Harrisburg and into northwest Kentucky through the Owensboro area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&