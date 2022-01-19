 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix this afternoon and early evening with icy
roads possible...

A cold front is moving through the Quad State today, which will
result in a precipitation change from rain to snow. Hazardous
travel conditions are likely as wintry precipitation is falling,
continuing after dark with potential freezing of roads. Use
caution, as hazardous road conditions can be difficult to see,
especially after dark.

Near the I-64 corridor, the change to snow will be in the early
afternoon, with snow exiting the area in the early evening. Snow
accumulations will generally be less than half an inch. Roads
could become slippery as snow is falling and some icing of road
surfaces is possible after dark as temperatures continue to fall.

For Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois, the switch to snow
will occur during the afternoon, with the possibility of an hour
of sleet or freezing rain during the transition. Snow exits the
area late in the evening. Snow accumulations up to an inch are
possible. Plan on slippery road conditions, with freezing of
residual moisture causing icing of roads after dark as
temperatures continue to fall.

Cyberattack on Red Cross compromised data of over 515,000 'highly vulnerable people'

A cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 "highly vulnerable people," including people separated from their families by conflict and disaster, the organization said Wednesday.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

A cyberattack on a contractor used by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 "highly vulnerable people," including people separated from their families by conflict and disaster, the organization said Wednesday.

The hack has forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems that support a program that reunites families separated by conflict, migration or disaster, the humanitarian organization said.

It's unclear who was responsible for the cyber incident, but the Red Cross said its "most pressing concern" was the potential for the compromised data to be leaked. There is no indication that has happened yet, according to the Red Cross.

"We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised," ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini said in a statement.

The hack hit a Switzerland-based firm that the Red Cross pays to store its data, the humanitarian organization said without naming the firm. The compromised data came from at least 60 of the "national societies," or networks of volunteers and staff, around the world that the Red Cross uses as first responders to disasters.

"It seems to be the biggest and most sensitive breach in history of ICRC and, probably, considering the sensitiveness, of all humanitarian organizations to date," said Lukasz Olejnik, a former cyber warfare adviser at Red Cross headquarters in Geneva.

The Red Cross should consider asking governments that are party to the Geneva Conventions for help in recovering from the hack, Olejnik, who is an independent cybersecurity consultant, told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

