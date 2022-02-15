Cyberattack hits websites of Ukraine defense ministry and armed forces

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20-25 mph with peak wind gusts of 40-45 mph likely. * WHERE...Across the entire Quad State with the strongest gusts most likely occurring in Southwestern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&