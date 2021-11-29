Cyber Monday starts out strong following slower than usual Black Friday

(WSIL) -- Cyber Monday has arrived and millions of consumers are hopping online to get holiday deals, despite the supply chain problems.
Americans are expected to spend between $10.2 and $11.3 Billion on Cyber Monday.
So far, people are looking for kitchen appliances, like air fryers. But toys are the biggest selling category so far.
For the first time, online spending on Black Friday and Thanksgiving did not exceed the previous years' levels. Some analysts say it may be due to earlier discounts and supply chain concerns.