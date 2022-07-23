 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Mt
Vernon, Illinois, line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Customs officers in Texas seize over $4.3 million in meth

Customs officers in Laredo, Texas, seized methamphetamine with a street value of over $4.3 million.

 CBP

Customs officers in Laredo, Texas, confiscated methamphetamine -- with a street value of a whopping $4.3 million -- that was hidden in a tractor-trailer.

US Customs and Border Protection field officers made the seizure Monday at the World Trade Bridge, a news release from the agency states. The bridge connects the United States and Mexico over the Rio Grande.

An officer sent a tractor-trailer hauling water-based rubber for further inspection -- which led to the discovery of five buckets holding around 216 pounds of methamphetamine worth $4,321,897, the release states.

"This drug bust exemplifies our ongoing efforts to fight against mass production of hard narcotics and attempts to smuggle them through the southern border," said Alberto Flores, port director at the Laredo port of entry, per the release.

Customs and Border Protection officers has seized a total of 133,000 pounds of methamphetamine nationally so far in this fiscal year starting in October, according to the agency's website.

