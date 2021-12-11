Curfew in place for Graves County following deadly tornado

GRAVES COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Sheriff Jon Hayden is giving an update on recovery efforts after a deadly tornado swept through the area on Friday night.
Deaths were reported in the Baltimore area, Cardinal Road, Pritchet Road, the Candle Factory located near Hutson Ag, and within the city limits of Mayfield.
Emergency crews worked throughout the night, and all-day Saturday checking areas affected for those injured and missing.
The Candle factory also known as MCP was a location where hundred or so persons were working at the time the tornado hit. The building did collapse, and many were trapped.
A concerted effort by emergency first responder agencies, law enforcement, volunteers, and others continue working at that site as of Saturday night.
An Emergency Operations Center has been established to coordinate the massive number of resources that have begun to pour in from local volunteers, local and state Emergency Management officials, Kentucky State Police, federal law enforcement including the DEA, ATF, FBI, Coast Guard and others.
We are being advised that volunteers are at this time not needed. If that were to change, notifications will be made.
A curfew has been ordered by both Mayor Kathy O'Nan and Judge Executive Jesse Perry in all areas within the city limits of Mayfield, and all areas in the county that has been affected by the tornadoes track.
The curfew remains until lifted and is in effect from dusk to dawn. Property owners or those that have legitimate reasons to be in these areas are authorized by this order.
All others WILL BE ARRESTED. NO EXCEPTIONS.
As of Saturday evening, there are four shelters open, which also have food and clothing available.
1) Mayfield High School
2) Way Center located in Wingo
3) Fancy Farm Knights of Columbus Hall
4) Wingo Cumberland Presbyterian Church
There will be more information on telephone numbers to call released on Sunday, but until then, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police dispatch at (270) 856-3721.
The Graves County Courthouse was also severely damaged. The structural integrity of the building is unknown.
All county and state offices within the Graves County Courthouse is closed until further notice, including the PVA, County Attorney, Sheriff's Office, Circuit Court Clerk, District and Circuit Judges and their courts, County Court Clerk, Driver's License, and the Court Designated Workers Office, County Attorney's Office, and the Judge Executives Office.
All inmates incarcerated at the Graves County Jail were moved to other area jails due to storm damage. The jail is closed until further notice.
All court dates are being postponed. You will be contacted with new dates as soon as practical. Property and other tax collections are on hold and any additional penalties due to the closure will be waived.
Alternative locations for county business to be conducted will be forthcoming.
Power Outages: Both power companies are reporting that electricity should be restored in "days" and that crews from other areas will be assisting in restoring power.