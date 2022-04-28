Cultivating Care Donation Garden kicks off second year of providing fresh produce to those in need

MARION (WSIL)---At the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, the Cultivating Care Donation Garden is getting started on its second year.
The community garden is growing vegetables to help donate to the Salvation Army to supply fresh vegetables to those who need it.
Those running the garden say the garden is helpful for those who love gardening, but also local food pantries.
"One is nutrition, of course. For those who are in the lower income population, just to be able to provide them with some fresh choices through our pantry. Second, everything is just so expensive right now, we're not even able to find foods when we're able to make a purchase," said Cami Horn, the Social Services Manager at the Salvation Army in southern Illinois.
If you want to help with the community garden, you can adopt a week to take care of it.
You can call the Illinois Extension office in Williamson County at (618)-993-3304 to find out how to sign up.