Crossroads Hospitals establishes Legacy Endowment with Rend Lake College

(WSIL) -- There's a new endowment program for local college students going into the medical field.
It's a partnership between Rend Lake College and Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon.
Wednesday was Doctors Day and to celebrate, medical staff established the Legacy Endowment.
They kicked things off with a $10,000 donation and organizers say it's a gift that'll for generations.
"If we can invest in the next generation of doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and hospital administrators, we are essentially making sure that this community is going to continue to thrive." said Dr. Gregory Dalencourt, Medical Staff President Crossroad Community Hospital.
"The power of us working together in the region to support the future is key. And Crossroads has always been instrumental in that, and a leader in it." said Terry Wilkerson, President, Rend Lake College.
Organizers also hope the scholarship will help employees and their children and grandchildren.