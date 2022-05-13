Crop progress concerns for local farmers

WSIL -- It's spring, so farmers are hitting the fields. Usually at this time they've been in the fields for weeks, but this year's different because of the weather.
"It's just a lot of stress," said Saline County farmer Randy Anderson. "Everyday you wake up, ya know there's something to be stressed about"
Spring started off with below average temperatures and measurable rain almost every day but in the past week, many of us saw record setting heat and sunshine.
Anderson talks about how he tries to take advantage of the nice weather when he can...
"Ya know the last couple of days, Thursday and actually today, we could really tell that the soil and conditions are starting to get right for planting so we're trying to push it as hard as we can"
Even with the recent favorable conditions, Illinois is still behind in crop production
According to the Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report posted by the USDA, the state is only at 15 percent corn planted when in recent years we were at 58 percent
With a chance of storms returning this weekend, Anderson, along with other local farmers, express concern
"This time of the year, as I say, as the clock keeps ticking and we're running out of time so gotta be willing to take that risk and gamble on hopefully not having a heavy rain"
Marc Lamczyk, a Franklin County farmer, says he's really been focusing on corn production and hopes to finish planting after the rain passes this weekend
Anderson agrees and hopes the weather cooperates
"We're looking at the weather three, four times a day. My radios that we got in the equipment now pick up the National Weather Service"
The window to plant corn closes at the end of the month. Soybeans aren't near as picky-but still, farmers hope they get those in the ground soon.