Zeigler bank robbery suspect in custody

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO PERSIST THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Ice and sleet melting on area roadways has allowed for some improvement in travel conditions, mainly on treated roads. The melting is largely occurring in areas exposed to sunlight; however, some of the water may refreeze on shaded areas, resulting in black ice formation. In addition, secondary and untreated roadways continue to be ice and sleet covered and very slippery. Any water that remains on the roadways will quickly refreeze by or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This will result in more widespread black ice formation across the area tonight into early Thursday morning. If traveling this afternoon through Thursday morning, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. Remember, if the road looks wet at night, there is a good chance that in may be black ice with temperatures well below freezing.