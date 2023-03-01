Woman found with severe injuries from domestic violence in Williamson County, man arrested

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A man is behind bars after deputies find a woman with severe injuries as part of a domestic violence investigation in Carterville.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies served a warrant at a home where they found a woman held against her will with severe injuries on February 27.
The sheriff's office said in a release the victim suffered severe swelling and bruising to the left eye which prevented it from opening. The victim also had a laceration on the forehead, with multiple bruises to her arms and a broken nose.
"This is one of the most severe and prolonged cases of domestic violence that I have ever seen," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said.
The person arrested was Tristan R. Sine, of Carterville. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
Sine was also arrested on the original outstanding arrest warrant for domestic battery/bodily harm from a previous incident.
The victim went to a local hospital for medical treatment and was reunited with her family.
Sine was booked at the Williamson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people if you know someone that is a victim of domestic violence, to dial 911, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).