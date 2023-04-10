 Skip to main content
Woman faces multiple charges after going up to random houses in McCracken County

Nikala Mize
McCracken County Sheriff's Office

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- A woman faces multiple charges after she was found going up to random houses in McCracken County Friday night.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said deputies went over to the area at Cairo Road and Vance Lane for a report of a suspicious female.

It was reported the female was wearing all-black clothing and going up to random houses in the area.

Authorities said 29-year-old Nikala Mize of Paducah, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested after putting up a brief struggle.

Mize was also found in possession of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and has been charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

