Woman charged for stabbing husband to death in Paducah

(WSIL) -- Paducah police have charged a woman in the stabbing death of her husband.
Police responded just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to a reported stabbing at Seitz and Mississippi streets.
Officers found Robert Penn lying in the road with numerous stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Penn's Wife, Cocina Penn, told officers she and her husband were walking a little after 3 a.m. when her husband was attacked by an unknown man. Detectives uncovered evidence that disputed her claim, and determined there wasn't an unknown attack, and that she had killed her husband.
Cocina Penn was arrested on murder charges and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning in Madisonville.