Woman arrested for threatening public officials with a gun outside Jackson County Courthouse

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Police arrested Marjorie J. Parrish, 40, of Murphysboro on Thursday outside the Jackson County Courthouse for making threats with a gun.
According to a press release from Murphysboro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a female subject alledgedly possessing a firearm outside the courthouse. Officers arrived on scene around 1:32 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and arrested Parrish and transported her to the Jackson County Jail.
Parrish has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a concealed firearm, making a terrorist threat, threatening public officials, and aggravated assault.
Police continue to investigate this incident. Jackson County's State's Attorney Joe Cervantez is reviewing the case on Friday to consider more charges.