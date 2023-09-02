Woman arrested after meth found in fake energy drink can during Marion traffic stop

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One woman is in jail after authorities found drugs hidden in a fake energy drink during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on August 20, at 1:05 a.m. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Illinois Route 13 and Russell Street in Marion.
After the vehicle pulled over on shoulder of the road, a female passenger opened up the door and started vomiting, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said in a news release.
A K9 officer started also alerted deputies of an odor of drugs in the vehicle.
Deputies walked up to the driver's side of the vehicle and asked the driver to get out of the car. The driver then told them he had some cannabis in the vehicle.
Deputies then found a glass jar with cannabis in it. They also found a Monster Energy can inside as well.
"When Deputies picked up the Monster Energy can it was heavier than normal," Williamson County Sheriff's Office stated in the release. "When shaken the can did not appear to contain a liquid and displayed a retail sticker on the can indicating '$18.99.'"
Deputies then unscrewed the lid of the drink and found it had a false compartment, they said in the release.
Inside the can they found multiple plastic bags that contained a clear, crystalline substance which deputies said they later field tested and found it was positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 27.15 grams.
"Due to the packaging of the methamphetamine, Deputies have reason to believe it was packaged for sales and distribution," WCSO said.
The woman in the vehicle was identified as Rachel N. Tucker.
Tucker was arrested and cited for Methamphetamine Delivery 15g - 100g and Possession of Methamphetamine 15g - 100g.
She was then taken to the Williamson County Jail.