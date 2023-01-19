West Frankfort man sentenced in child sexual assault case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A West Frankfort man has been sentenced to 48 years behind bars in a case involving sexual assault of a child.
Steven D. Sneed, 63, was sentenced by Honorable Judge Tedeschi on Thursday to serve the 48 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn in a news release.
On August 24, 2022, 12 Franklin County jury members returned a unanimous guilty verdict after State's Attorney Dinn presented the evidence of Sneed committing an act of sexual contact with a 10-year-old child in 2018.
The case was investigated by the West Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin Williamson Child Advocacy Center. The case was prosecuted by State's Attorney Dinn.