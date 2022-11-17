West Frankfort man pleads guilty, receives 30 years in murder of Kendra Ardery

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man accused in the 2019 murder of Kendra Ardery has pleaded guilty to first degree murder.
Thomas McCoy, of West Frankfort, entered the plea in Franklin County court Thursday.
A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison without the chance for parole.
McCracken also faced 3 other felony charges in the case, but those were dropped as part of the deal.
In 2019, McCoy killed Ardery by inflicting physical trauma to her head and neck. Police also allege that McCoy concealed her death and abused the victim’s body.
Ardery's body was found one day after being reported missing in 2019.
Ardery's family was in court Thursday to give impact statements. Her brother David spoke to News 3 after the hearing.
"You know, he got 30-years, which implies that he'll see the light of day again. Whereas, our suffering and our pain is going to be until the last of us. There's nothing that can be said or done that can bring us Kendra back, but we'll do everything that we can to remember her and continue to push the light forward that she brought onto this earth," said David Brymer.