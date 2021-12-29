Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy killed in shooting identified; Suspect wanted in MO carjacking

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.
The St. Peters, Missouri Police Department believe the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy is responsible for a carjacking and shooting.
St. Peters police believe the suspect was fleeing the Wayne County shooting when he carjacked a victim at a QuikTrip gas station about two hours later. The victim was shot in the process.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance footage. They also believe the white Nissan Titan captured on surveillance cameras could be another stolen vehicle being used by the suspect.
UPDATE: 10:45 A.M.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist on I-64. When another officer arrived on scene, Officer Riley was found dead.
The deputy's squad car was missing from the scene and then located abandoned on I-64.
No other information has been released at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
WAYNE COUNTY (WEVV) -- Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 64 at the Illinois-Indiana border after a deputy was shot and killed overnight.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting and said that it was assisting in transporting the deputy to the coroner's office in Evansville.
Members of the Evansville Police Department also assisted in transporting the fallen deputy.
No further information has been made available on the deputy who was shot or the suspect in the shooting.
According to the Indiana State Police, traffic heading west on the interstate from Indiana to Illinois is being diverted onto Illinois Highway 1. Drivers in the area could face lengthy delays.