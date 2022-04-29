WATCH: New Madrid Police release body cam footage showing intense moments with armed suspect

NEW MADRID, MO (WSIL) -- Police in New Madrid, Missouri are releasing body camera footage, showing the intense moments officers talked down a man with a gun.
New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson said these situations highlight the type of personal relationships officers have with the community.
According to a post by the New Madrid Police Department, on April 27, two officers, Sgt. Chris Dubois and Officer Chris Griggs, responded to a home in the 200 block of Pinnell Lane. A witness said a man in a wheelchair hit another man with a baseball bat, then said he was going to leave and return with a gun.
As Sgt. Dubois spoke with the witness, he saw people running from O'Bannon Park, then saw the man with a gun. He approached him and ordered him to drop the weapon.
The man, who had been drinking and appeared disoriented, first refused to drop it. Sgt. Dubois and Officer Griggs continued giving commands to drop the gun and he finally complied.
The suspect can be heard asking Sgt. Dubois if he was mad at him and Sgt. Dubois said, "Yeah, I'm mad at you." Then an audible sigh of what appears to be relief.
The body camera footage Officer Griggs' backing up Sgt. Dubois during the situation and picking up the gun after it was dropped. He then placed handcuffs on the man.
Chief Higgerson described the situation as the "unconventional adversary."
He said, "While we don't frequently release body cam footage, this video highlights not only the dangers officers face daily, but also the split second decisions they must make that will affect the life of someone they know. Both officers did an excellent job, and our community should be proud of their efforts."
The suspect was later charged with assault, armed criminal act, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.