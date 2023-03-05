 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Suspects identified in Cape shooting that left five injured

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Police-Lights.jpg

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE 4:20 P.M.: The Major Case Squad has identified two suspects connected with the shooting, with one having been arrested. Another victim has also been identified in the shooting.

The squad has arrested one of the two suspects, 43-year-old Ranell Robinson of Cape Girardeau. He was taken in on the following charges:

  • Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Class D felony of assault in the second degree
  • Felony armed criminal action
Cape shooting suspect

Robinson is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

The second suspect is another Cape resident, 24-year-old Tyler Banks. He will be charged with Class D felony assault second degree and felony armed criminal action. Banks remains at large and the squad is asking for the public's help in apprehending him.

Additional suspects are expected to be identified.

ORIGINAL:

Police are investigating a shooting in a Cape Girardeau bar that sent four people to the hospital overnight.

Cape Girardeau Police said they received a report of multiple individuals shot inside Hotshots Bar and Grill at 15 North Main Street at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers on scene found four victims with gunshot wounds which were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and said they believe this incident is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.

The Major Case Squad is requesting anyone at the scene at the time of the shooting to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6660 (Communications Line) or at 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line). You may also text 'CAPEPD' to 847411.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.