UPDATE: Suspects identified in Cape shooting that left five injured

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE 4:20 P.M.: The Major Case Squad has identified two suspects connected with the shooting, with one having been arrested. Another victim has also been identified in the shooting.
The squad has arrested one of the two suspects, 43-year-old Ranell Robinson of Cape Girardeau. He was taken in on the following charges:
- Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm
- Class D felony of assault in the second degree
- Felony armed criminal action
Robinson is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.
The second suspect is another Cape resident, 24-year-old Tyler Banks. He will be charged with Class D felony assault second degree and felony armed criminal action. Banks remains at large and the squad is asking for the public's help in apprehending him.
Additional suspects are expected to be identified.
ORIGINAL:
Police are investigating a shooting in a Cape Girardeau bar that sent four people to the hospital overnight.
Cape Girardeau Police said they received a report of multiple individuals shot inside Hotshots Bar and Grill at 15 North Main Street at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday night.
Officers on scene found four victims with gunshot wounds which were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and said they believe this incident is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to the general public.
The Major Case Squad is requesting anyone at the scene at the time of the shooting to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6660 (Communications Line) or at 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line). You may also text 'CAPEPD' to 847411.