Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. Sustained southwest winds
in excess of 15 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern MO, southern IL, and
southwestern IN.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM today for the Lake Wind Advisory. From
11 AM this morning to 7 PM Saturday for the Heat Advisory.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur. Boating on area lakes may be more
challenging due to gusty southwest winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Two women sought in criminal cases in Williamson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights, tape

MARION, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for two women connected to criminal investigations in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they have warrants out for the arrest of Amy Mincey, 44 of Marion, and Valerie Mathews, 51 of Marion.

Amy Mincey
Valerie Mathews

Mincey faces theft charges with a bond amount of each charge for $10,000 and $7,500.

Mathews faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine with a bond amount of $25,000.

The sheriff's office said these fugitives are possibly dangerous and to not attempt to apprehend or detain them.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of these two women, you are urged to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.

