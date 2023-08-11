Two women in jail after deputies find drugs and a child in poor living conditions in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Two women are behind bars after authorities found drugs in a home, along with a child living in poor conditions.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on August 3rd at 11:14 p.m., deputies went out to try to serve an arrest warrant at a home in the 12000-block of Binkley Road.
The sheriff's office said this arrest warrant was connected to a search warrant from back on May 22nd for this home.
When deputies got to the home and started walking up to the front door, they saw Jena K. Thompson "in plain view" consuming methamphetamine at the time.
Thompson was who the arrest warrant was for.
She was then taken to the Williamson County Jail for delivery of methamphetamine, which is what the arrest warrant was for.
Thompson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
While deputies were there, they went inside and searched the place. They saw another woman there, along with a child under the age of 12.
The sheriff's office said the child was found "in a hot, dilapidated, bug infested attic sleeping on the floor."
"In the kitchen, Deputies observed an open and unkempt cat litter box full of feces, used dishes with food filling the sink and counter top that had attracted bugs, a refrigerator containing maggots, rotten food, and a large amount of an unidentified fluid. Due to sleeping conditions, the open use of narcotics in the presence of a juvenile, the overall condition of the house, and the potential health risk to the juvenile’s well being, the juvenile was immediately taken into protective custody," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The other woman was identified as Krickett M. Head. She was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail also.
After deputies searched the property, they got another search warrant for the home. They found methamphetamine, drug packaging items, digital scales and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Head faces charges of endangering the life or health of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Thompson was additionally charged with methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office said concerns in regards for the child have been referred to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for further investigation.