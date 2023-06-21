Two women arrested, face prostitution charges in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two women were arrested and face prostitution charges in Paducah on Wednesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it happened on Wednesday afternoon when drug division detectives were investigating complaints of a prostitution which happened at a hotel in Paducah.
Earlier on Wednesday, detectives found online prostitution ads posted by women claiming to be in the Paducah area, MCSO said. Two of those ads appeared to be connected and also with women working together.
MCSO said an undercover detective reached out to one of the women to pay money for sex. They arranged to meet up at a hotel at 5120 Hinkleville Road in Paducah where the women were staying.
Detectives then saw two women in the area who matched the descriptions of the women in the prostitution ads which offered sex acts for money.
It was later confirmed those two women were the ones in the online prostitution ads. Both women were then taken into custody.
The two women are Santana Cole, 30 of Paducah, and Mikaya Falls, 26 of Boliver, Tenn.
Upon further investigation, detectives found marijuana in the hotel room and a vehicle that the women were driving. MCSO said the women were traveling to various cities.
Both women were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail where they face prostitution and marijuana charges.