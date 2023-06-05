 Skip to main content
Two teens arrested in motor vehicle investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two teenagers were arrested in a motor vehicle burglary investigation in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police Department said it happened at 11:18 p.m. on June 2nd. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 900-block of East Park Street for a possible auto burglary in progress by several juveniles.

Police said suspects fled the area but were eventually found.

Police arrested two teenagers from Carbondale, including a 15-year-old male who was arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer. Also, a 16-year-old male was arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Both of the arrested teens were released to their families after consulting with the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

