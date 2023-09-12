Two suspects in custody after pursuit in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 11:24 a.m. -- Cody Johnson and the female suspect are now in custody according to McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
7:17 a.m. -- Authorities are warning locals of a suspicious person in the area of Contest Road and Luigs Lane.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Cody Johnson and a white female he's traveling with led deputies on a vehicle pursuit, stole a vehicle, then fled on foot.
Johnson has several felony arrest warrants with prior firearm charges. The sheriff's office advises anyone in the area to avoid and call them if they see Johnson or any suspicious persons.