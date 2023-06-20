Two shot, two arrested after shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two men were injured and two were arrested after a shooting took place in Carbondale over the weekend.
Police in Carbondale said officers responded to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on June 18th at 3:19 a.m. for two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police also said there were multiple bullet holes in the vehicle the people arrived in as well.
An investigation started and police said the two men that had gunshot wounds were involved in a shooting incident with at least one other person in a second vehicle. This shooting happened in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Main Street, resulting in the injuries.
A firearm and spent shell casings were recovered by police from inside the vehicle that was driven to the hospital by the injured men.
Police arrested one of the injured men, Dejuon D. Baltimore, 23 of Champaign, for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Baltimore was taken to the Jackson County Jail after he was treated for the injuries.
The other injured man was treated and released without charges.
Upon further investigation, officers learned and identified the other vehicle involved in the shooting. In the afternoon of June 18th, at 1:58 p.m., officers found the vehicle traveling on South Wall Street.
Officers then pulled the vehicle over.
Police said Levar D. Woods, 25 of Carbondale, had in his possession, two firearms. Woods was then arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).