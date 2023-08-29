Two men sentenced in armed robbery case in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two men have been sentenced in a armed robbery investigation from May in Carbondale.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced Jamir J. Jordan and Dominique J. Smith were both sentenced in a vehicular hijacking incident which occurred in Carbondale from back on May 5, 2023.
Cervantaz stated back on May 5, "the Carbondale Police Department responded for an armed robbery report around the 900-block of E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
There were victims who were approached by two men for a ride home. It was reported they were then robbed of personal items, which include phones, wallets, jewelry, money, and their car.
The two men then drove off in the victim’s car, which was later abandoned on a nearby street.
Cervantez then said the victims walked back to their friend’s house to call for help and the suspects were identified as Jamir J. Jordan, 34 of Chicago, and Dominique J. Smith, 29 of Carbondale.
Jordan was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery. He was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with an additional year of mandatory supervised release.
Smith was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and vehicular hijacking. He was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a one year period of mandatory supervised release following the sentencing.
Cervantez said, “violent crimes like this are extremely personal and don’t just claim the immediate victims but have a chilling effect on the entire community. Offenders will be held accountable in Jackson County.”