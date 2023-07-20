Two men arrested in kidnapping and burglary investigation in Marshall County, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. -- Two men are behind bars facing several charges in Marshall County in a kidnapping and burglary investigation.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said on July 18th right after midnight, deputies went out to check on a report of a burglary and assault on Southern Komfort Road.
When deputies got there, they found out an assault already happened and that suspects involved in the incident left the area with a possible victim.
The sheriff's office said deputies later found the suspects, Kelly Harris, 42 of Paducah, and Joshua Lawrence, 40 of Smyrna, TN. They were both arrested and charged with multiple felonies.
The felony charges are as follows...
Kelly Harris
- Burglary 1st degree
- Kidnapping-Adult
- Sodomy 1st degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree
- Assault 4th degree
- Wanton Endangerment 1st degree
- Rape 1st degree
- Terroristic Threatening 3rd degree
Joshua Lawrence
- Burglary 1st degree
- Kidnapping-Adult
- Unlawful Imprisonment 1st degree
- Assault 4th degree
- Sexual Abuse 1st degree
- Terroristic Threatening