Two in custody after stealing vehicle at gunpoint in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two are in custody after after pointing guns at two people and taking their vehicle in Carbondale.
Carbondale Police Department sent out a press release stating it happened on May 5, at about 5:04 p.m. when Carbondale police officers responded to the 900-block of East Park Street for a report of an armed robbery.
They said victims there reported two male suspects requested a ride after a party, then pointed guns at them and demanded all of their property.
Police said the suspects then took the property the victims had and then stole their vehicle from them.
The victims were not injured in the incident.
The release said police officers later found the vehicle that morning. It was found in the 1100-block of East College Street and was unoccupied.
Officers were able to identify one of the suspects as Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale. They later got a warrant for his arrest, found Smith later that day and arrested him.
Smith was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Police also identified the second suspect involved as Jamir J. Jordan, of Markham, Illinois.
A warrant was also issued for Jordan. Police later in the afternoon pulled over a vehicle in a traffic stop and found Jordan.
Police say Jordan fled the scene while police were busy with the other individual for a different matter.
Jordan was later in a different vehicle in another jurisdiction where he was fleeing other authorities. He crashed a vehicle and carjacked another vehicle in an effort to flee that area.
He was later taken into custody in Iroquois County, Illinois. Jordan faces multiple traffic offenses and the armed robbery charge from Carbondale.
Smith faces two armed robbery charges and one charge of aggravated vehicle hijacking.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).