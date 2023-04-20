Two face alcohol sale charges in activities related to Club 262 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Two have been charged in activities related to alcohol sales at a local establishment.
Williamson County State's Attorney Ted Hampson has charged both Akeem L. Petty and Sierra N. Alderton of Marion on April 19th with the unlawful sale of alcohol in activities in relation to Club 262.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a release a search warrant was executed at Club 262, also known as "Lord of the Wings" and "Foreign's Playland" in which probable cause evidence was found and recovered that an unlicensed liquor establishment was being operated.
The charges come after dozens of calls to the Club 262 facility, located near Carterville. Law enforcement said there was a total of 43 calls for service, including five of those calls with reports of shots fired. The latest of which happened on April 8 where one person was shot in the chest during a gunfight.
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said, "We have reached the point where public safety must take priority."
The incident on April 8th at Club 262 resulted in more than 30 rounds discharged during an altercation between suspects in vehicles in the parking lot, according to a news release by the Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich.
This investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to identify those responsible for the shooting. Sheriff Diederich stated in a release, “I am increasingly confident that arrests in this case are eminent”.
On April 13, a notice to cease and desist order was sent to both Sierra N. Alderton and Akeem L. Petty from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.
If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618.997.6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800.414.TIPS (8477). Your information is important, and all callers may remain anonymous.