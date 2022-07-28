Two construction workers shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two construction workers in Jefferson County were shot Wednesday night.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dix-Irvington Road, near I-57.
Law enforcement say two contractors working for IDOT were shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Two juveniles were detained and questioned about the shooting, before being released to their guardians.
The Sheriff's Office has sent it's investigation to the State's Attorney's office. Charges are possible in the near future.