Two arrested, one sought after traffic stop involving guns in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police arrested two and are looking for a third after they fled during a traffic stop involving guns.
Carbondale Police Department said it happened on August 25 at 11:20 p.m. That's when officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 500-block of East Main Street.
When the vehicle pulled over and stopped, three people from inside got out and ran from the scene.
Police said they recognized one of the suspects who ran. They said it was a 17-year-old male who was wanted out of Jackson County for a weapons offense warrant and also an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Police later found the 17-year-old in the 300-block of East Walnut Street and was arrested.
Another suspect was also found in the 400-block of East Jackson Street and was arrested. He was identified as Robert R. Martin, 20 of Herrin.
The third suspect was last seen in the 300-block of East Walnut Street and has not been located as of Monday afternoon.
Officers also found two guns during the investigation.
The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer. This is in addition to the two warrants.
Martin faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer and a warrant out of Saline County for aggravated domestic battery.
Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).