Two arrested in jailhouse conspiracy in Williamson County Sheriff's Office

MARION, Ill. -- Two people face multiple charges after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said investigators uncovered a conspiracy to extort the dismissal of felony charges and attempt to receive financial "payday".
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on August 5, at 6:42 a.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle which resulted in the arrest of Nathan D. Behrens and Alexis D. Horton.
Both Behrens and Horton were taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
The sheriff's office also said deputies found a gun, methamphetamine and controlled substance in the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The sheriff's office said in a press release, "While there was no previous complaint filed with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, On September 1, 2023, Williamson County Investigators became aware of a letter being circulated on social media. The author of the letter suggests that an assisting Deputy on the traffic stop, 'reached his hand inside the female’s panties and inserted a finger into her vagina.'"
Authorities started investigating and interviewed both Horton and Behrens. The sheriff's office said this was discovered to be an elaborate plan by the suspects in this case and investigators have uncovered a conspiracy to extort the dismissal of felony charges and an attempt to receive a financial "Payday".
"The false allegations of misconduct, and more egregiously the offense of sexual assault, is something that law enforcement takes very seriously," the sheriff's office stated in the news release. "Video reviewed by investigators show the retrieval of contraband, but in no way demonstrates any inappropriate conduct."
Horton was out on bond and Behrens was in custody at the Williamson County Jail. Behrens was still in custody on the current charges from the traffic stop, along with a hold for violation of his parole from the Department of Corrections. Investigators also reviewed jail communications between the two.
Those telephone conversations were recorded and looked into. The sheriff's office said they found out of an elaborate plan to bring about false allegations of inappropriate contact against a deputy "with the expectation of using it to seek the dismissal of criminal charges and to financially gain through civil litigation."
"Investigators conducted interviews of both Horton and Behrens which resulted in at least one confession by the female that the alleged conduct never occurred and that it was intended to get charges dismissed and result in a financial 'payday'," the sheriff's office said.
Both Horton and Behrens are now behind bars at the Williamson County Jail where they face charges of conspiracy to defraud a governmental entity, conspiracy to obstruct justice, filing a false report, and obstruction of justice.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated, “In Williamson County if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable. Attempts to levy false allegations will not result in the dismissal of your pending charges but rather the addition of more charges.”
Diederich said the deputy who was the subject of the false allegation is a decorated military veteran and is a highly respected member of the sheriff's office there in Williamson County.
“The attempt by these convicted felons to falsely discredit this Deputy is unacceptable and resulted in considerable time and resources being expended at the taxpayers expense. I will be forwarding a summary of these direct costs to Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson and seeking restitution from these Felons on behalf of the taxpayers”, stated Sheriff Jeff Diederich.