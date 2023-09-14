Two arrested in Du Quoin for guns stolen from pawn shop

DU QUOIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Two people were arrested after they are suspected of stealing guns from a pawn shop.
The Du Quoin Police Department said investigators responded to a business there in the city for a report of a gun that was stolen on September 11.
Police said it was discovered that there were multiple guns stolen from a display case at Action Pawn on Washington Street.
The Du Quoin Police Department then said in a press release that they took a look at the evidence which led to them identifying two suspects in the case.
Those suspects are Brian Farlow, 36 of Du Quoin, and Vernon Huggins, 40 of Du Quoin.
Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Perry County Jail where they both face possession of a stolen firearm and theft charges.