Two arrested in connection with shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Two men have been arrested after a shooting took place in Paducah on Wednesday.
Paducah police officers initially responded to Mercy Health for a report of two people who had been shot. Officers learned the shooting had occurred in the 2200 block of Center Street Wednesday afternoon.
While investigating this matter, officers learned the two people shot were a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female involved in a drug deal with two other individuals from Paducah.
The two suspects are Carl R. Penn, 18, and Cameron J. Belt, 18.
Police said as the victims were driving away from the drug deal that took place, Penn fired multiple shots at the car and hitting one of the victims in the hand and the other victim was grazed by a shot on his head.
Both of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Both Penn and Belt were located and then arrested by detectives. Detectives were also able to find and recovered a handgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.