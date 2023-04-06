Two arrested from Paducah after their children test positive for multiple illegal drugs

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Two people from Paducah have been arrested after several young children tested positive for illegal drugs.
Chrishell Burns, 27, and Jakyron Burnside, 27, both of Paducah, have been charged with multiple counts of criminal abuse and control substance after their children tested positive for multiple illegal drugs, including their two-year-old who tested positive for cocaine.
Police started searching for both Burns and Burnside after they brought their two-year-old daughter to the emergency room at the hospital on March 19.
Paducah police said the two-year-old child was lethargic, in and out of consciousness, had trouble breathing after tested positive for cocaine.
Narcan was also administered to the child and was flown to a hospital out-of-state for further treatment.
Toxicology tests show the child also tested positive for methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana and fentanyl in her system as well.
Police said during an interview with Burns and Burnside, they denied using illegal drugs. However, a search warrant was later obtained for their home. Officers went inside and found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggie, a container that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana was found in a kitchen drawer.
The 2-year-old child and three of her siblings were removed from the home by Social Services representatives.
Detectives had the couple’s three other children tested for illegal drugs.
Results were received late last week, and showed a three-year-old had cocaine and marijuana in his system, and a two-month-old had cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl in her system. Information is pending on the fourth child.
Burns and Burnside are both charged with three counts of criminal abuse and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Burnside faces an additional charge of trafficking a controlled substance.
Burns turned herself in on Friday at the McCracken County Regional Jail and was arrested on three warrants and booked in the jail.
Burnside was found at a home on Clinton Road when Paducah police drug detectives purchased fentanyl tablets from him.
Additional charges are likely.