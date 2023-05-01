Two arrested after burglary call in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Two people were arrested in a burglary report at a home in Mt. Vernon.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Sunday morning.
Deputies went to a home at 9047 N. Triton Lane in Mt. Vernon and searched the property after they arrived.
They found two suspects, Baron D. Fleener, 23, of Vailer and Brittany L. Cassidy, 26, of Mt. Vernon.
The sheriff's office said the deputies found evidence of criminal activity and collected it.
Fleener and Cassidy were both taken in custody to the Jefferson County Jail.