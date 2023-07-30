Two arrested after 30 mile police chase through Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) --- A 30-mile police chase ended with two men arrested outside Creal Springs late Saturday night.
Williamson County sheriff's deputies were at Huck's Convenience Store on East Deyoung Street in Marion around 9:09 p.m. when they identified a man there as Aaron M. Trover.
Deputies learned that Trover was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on a federal warrant for amphetamine manufacturing.
When officers approached Trover he got in his vehicle and drove off which led to a 30 mile pursuit throughout Williamson County according to investigators.
During the pursuit Trover tried to ram multiple police vehicles to try and make them crash according to police.
Officers used the precision immobilization technique (PIT manuever) and stopped the vehicle near the area of Illinois Route 166 and Boundary Road near Creal Springs.
Investigators searched the vehicle and found equipment of an elaborate mobile drug manufacturing operation. Police found harvesting, pumps, cooktops, filtration and packaging.
Deputies also seized about 42,000 grams of THC substances including trash bags and pressure sealed bags of raw cannabis and multiple five-gallon containers of processed THC oil concentrate.
Trover faces a laundry list of charges including meth possession of less than five grams, manufacturing or delivering cannabis of more than 5,000 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trover was also arrested for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless driving, two counts of aggravated assault, expired regisration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Futio was arrested and cited for meth possession of less than five grams.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich said the arrests close a month-long collaboration of multiple local agencies working together with federal law enforcement 'to ensure public safety'.
The sheriff's office plans to serve a notice of asset forefeiture on the suspects with the intent of seizing a handheld forward-looking infrared (FLIR) device, a drone and money.