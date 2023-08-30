Three wanted out of Franklin County for theft and burglary charges

BENTON, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people, some of which could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
All three are wanted on felony charges out of Franklin County.
Dawn M. Gulley, 46, is wanted for burglary. She was last known living in the Christopher area.
Shannon M. Deno, 41, is wanted out of Franklin County for theft and possession of another’s credit/debit/or identification card. She was last known to be living in the Marion area.
Derek A. Selby, 27, is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for theft. He was last known to be living in the area of West Frankfort.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said to not approach these individuals if you see them. You are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 618-438-4841, or call your local law enforcement agency.