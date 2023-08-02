Three wanted on failure to appear for drug and theft charges in Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for three individuals wanted for failing to appear in court relating to drug and theft charges.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said some of the individuals might be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Dennis L. Whitworth, 62, is wanted out of Franklin County for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. He was last known to be living in the Marion area.
Stephanie M. McGuire, 33, is also wanted out of Franklin County on a failure to appear warrant. This is for possession of methamphetamine. McGuire was last living in the Christopher area.
Diane L. Presley-Smith, 52, is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for retail theft. She was last living in the Benton area.
If you have any information on any of these three individuals, you are urged to call your local law enforcement or Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 618-438-4841.