Three taken to jail, leading police on a 120+ high speed chase through Franklin, Williamson Counties

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- Three people were taken to jail after a high speed chase through Franklin and Williamson Counties Monday evening.
The West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent said it happened on Monday at 6:18 p.m. when officers saw a black Kia car going west on Main Street near Logan Street.
A white piece of paper was covering up the registration plate on the vehicle which made it unreadable, police said.
Officers then tried to pull over the driver. That's when the vehicle started going faster and sped away from police.
Police said the vehicle drove west on W. Main Street, then turned north onto I-57.
Not even a mile north of the West Frankfort exit on I-57, the driver then turned into the median and started going south on the interstate at a high speed.
Prudent said the vehicle reached more than 120 mph before turning around in the center median around the 48 mile marker.
The vehicle went north on I-57, hitting speeds above 120 mph again in a 70 mph zone.
Police said the vehicle then became disabled, stopping on I-57 near the 73 mile marker.
Three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody without any further incident.
Prudent said they were identified as Quanisha N Bryant, 27 of Pompano Beach, FL, Jason S Gibbons, 19 of Pompano Beach, FL, and Daequon D Hixson, 23 of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
All three were taken to the Franklin County Jail and face charges of criminal damage to government supported property, obstructing justice aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, two counts of speeding, obstructed registration, improper lane usage and no valid driver's license.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Marion Police Department, Johnston City Police Department Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Benton Police Department, West City Police Department, and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.