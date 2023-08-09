Three men sought for crimes in Franklin County

BENTON, Ill. -- Authorities are alerting the public of several individuals wanted for area crimes in Franklin County on Wednesday.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says if you see any of these people to not approach them as some could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Dustin J. Macri, 31, is wanted on a failure to appear for a retail theft. He was last known living in the Johnston City area.
Jared E. Shorago, 45, is also wanted in Franklin County. Authorities are looking for him for a failure to appear for criminal damage to property. He was last known living in the West Frankfort area.
Kaleb L. Flood, 29, is wanted for theft and last known to be living in the Royalton area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.