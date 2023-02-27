Three flee scene after stolen car crashes in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A stolen vehicle with three people inside led police on a pursuit in Carbondale on Friday.
Shortly after, police said the vehicle crashed and the three inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
This happened at around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, February 24, when Carbondale police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle going west on East Main Street.
Police said the driver of the vehicle then turned north on North Illinois Avenue traveling at a high speed.
It was at that time officers stopped pursuing the vehicle due to the increased danger from the driver and his reckless actions in the city.
Afterwards, officers learned the driver crashed the vehicle on the railroad tracks on East Dillinger Road where the three then ran away.
Police said all three were identified. Two of them were juveniles and were later arrested. The third suspect being an adult.
The two juveniles have been released since. Charges are pending for the adult individual whose name is not being released at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).