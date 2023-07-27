Three arrested in Washington County murder investigation

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Three arrested in Washington County murder investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Kevin Loucks, Milton Robinson, Arrion Sanders
Illinois State Police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three people are behind bars each facing murder charges in a murder investigation in Washington County.

Kevin Loucks

Kevin Loucks, 44

Illinois State Police said on Thursday that Kevin Loucks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, all from Belleville, Ill., have been charged with first-degree murder.

The three man are allegedly involved in the death of 44-year-old Montez Pearson.

Milton Robinson

Milton Robinson. 57

This investigation stems from when Pearson's body was found near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County on July 19th.

ISP said they were able to get a search warrant for the home of Loucks in Belleville. He was taken into custody on July 23rd.

Days later, Both Robinson and Sanders were taking into custody.

Arrion Sanders

Arrion Sanders

Assisting ISP in the investigation is the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Belleville Police Department.

Loucks, Robinson and Sanders all are in the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.