Three arrested in Washington County murder investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- Three people are behind bars each facing murder charges in a murder investigation in Washington County.
Illinois State Police said on Thursday that Kevin Loucks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, all from Belleville, Ill., have been charged with first-degree murder.
The three man are allegedly involved in the death of 44-year-old Montez Pearson.
This investigation stems from when Pearson's body was found near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County on July 19th.
ISP said they were able to get a search warrant for the home of Loucks in Belleville. He was taken into custody on July 23rd.
Days later, Both Robinson and Sanders were taking into custody.
Assisting ISP in the investigation is the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Belleville Police Department.
Loucks, Robinson and Sanders all are in the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.