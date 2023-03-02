Three arrested for shooting Marion Junior High students with airsoft pellets

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO 9 PM CST
/10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ to 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Three arrested for shooting Marion Junior High students with airsoft pellets

  • Updated
MARION (WSIL) -- Three are in custody for allegedly shooting more than three dozen people with an Orbeez or airsoft type gun on Wednesday.

Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy have been charged with 38 counts of aggravated battery.

At around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, the Marion Police Department

responded to the south side of the Marion Junior High School for a report of several students being struck with projectiles from an Orbeez or airsoft type

weapon being fired from a passing car.

The suspected vehicle was a black Chrysler and reportedly left the scene on West Cherry Street. Moments later, police received a call that a person on West Boulevard Street had just been struck by an “Orbeez Pellet” from a passing black passenger vehicle.

Officers were able to locate a car that matched the description parked at the gas pumps at the Casey’s General Store on South Court Street. When police approached the vehicle, they found several “Orbeez pellets” lying on the seats and floorboards. Police arrest all three men and they were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

In total, of the 38 people struck by the pellets, 37 are Marion Junior High School. There were no serious injuries.

Marion Police think this incident may have been the result of a "Tik Tok challenge" and say this kind of activity will not be tolerated.