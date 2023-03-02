Three arrested for shooting Marion Junior High students with airsoft pellets

MARION (WSIL) -- Three are in custody for allegedly shooting more than three dozen people with an Orbeez or airsoft type gun on Wednesday.
Eadin S. Stewart, 18 of Johnston City, Ryan J. Nance, 23 of Carterville, and Travis J. Rule, 18 of Energy have been charged with 38 counts of aggravated battery.
At around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, the Marion Police Department
responded to the south side of the Marion Junior High School for a report of several students being struck with projectiles from an Orbeez or airsoft type
weapon being fired from a passing car.
The suspected vehicle was a black Chrysler and reportedly left the scene on West Cherry Street. Moments later, police received a call that a person on West Boulevard Street had just been struck by an “Orbeez Pellet” from a passing black passenger vehicle.
Officers were able to locate a car that matched the description parked at the gas pumps at the Casey’s General Store on South Court Street. When police approached the vehicle, they found several “Orbeez pellets” lying on the seats and floorboards. Police arrest all three men and they were taken to the Williamson County Jail.
In total, of the 38 people struck by the pellets, 37 are Marion Junior High School. There were no serious injuries.
Marion Police think this incident may have been the result of a "Tik Tok challenge" and say this kind of activity will not be tolerated.